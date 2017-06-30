Every candidacy needs a reason

By William C. Shelton

In April, journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen published Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.One of their revelations has gotten me thinking about this year’s Somerville election.

They report that month-after-monthneither Clinton nor her top aides could articulate a vision for her candidacy. They could not put togethera cogent explanation for why Americans should vote for her in particular.

All candidacies need this, and it becomes all the more important when a candidate is challenging an incumbent. The challenger must offer a compelling reason for why voters should remove someone whom they previously put in office. Yet in several Somerville races it’s difficult for me to understand what such a reason might be. And that’s not from lack of trying.

For this column,I will focus on my own Ward 3—Prospect, Spring, and Central Hills and Union Square. Here, both candidates are progressive Democrats whose biographical differences evoke reflection onthe demographic changes that are taking place in their political party and in our city.

For over forty years the Democratic Party has increasingly abandoned working people in favor of well-educated and relatively affluent creative-class and knowledge workers. Seizing this opportunity, Republicans mobilized culture-war tactics to woo millions of White working people who voted for Trump in November, while many working people of color stayed home.

Meanwhile in Somerville, younger and educated professionals are increasingly displacing older working people and their children. Millennials now account for 44% of our population, as opposed to 21% for the nation.

Ward 3 Alderman Bob McWatters’ roots are in Old Somerville. His father worked at Somerville’s swimming pool and skating rink. His family of six shared a two-bedroom Spring Hill apartment, where he experienced episodic violence growing up, and where he still lives. His grandmother was a source of emotional stability and encouraged him to attend U Mass Boston. He subsequently earned a MPA degree at Northeastern and now works as a probation officer.

Ben Ewen-Campen, Bob’s challenger, grew up in Cambridge, where he was raised by caring and well-educated parents—his father, an economist, and his mother, a sculptor. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 2006 and earned a biology PhD from Harvard in 2014. He currently works at Harvard Medical School, where his research interests include molecular, evolutionary and cell biology. His work has been extensively published.

While they both advocate progressive policies, they took different routes to their progressivism. For Ben, it was the worldview of the home in which he grew up. From an early age he was exposed to articulate people who could talk persuasively about the need for systemic change. I’m not suggesting that he uncritically imbibed these ideas. He is too smart for that. But these modes of thought were immediately available for his consideration.

They were not for Bob. He became active at a time in which Somerville’s political culture was often dominated by personal relationships and favor trading, and he worked within the world in which he found himself. But his efforts to make a difference for constituents of all stripes began to reveal how the accepted ways of doing things were not providing the best outcomes for those constituents. And he sought out and listened carefully to those with new ideas and the evidence to back them up.

I like Ben. Like Bob, he is both a nice man and a good man. But I haven’t heard a persuasive case as to why Ben should replace Bob, who is considered by many to be the most responsive and effective alderman in delivering constituent services.

In his campaign literature, Ben states that he has been active in the politics of Union Square development. Yet I don’t recall seeing him at any of the scores of Union Square planning meetings held over the last three years. And I never heard him propose a specific planning guideline or development policy.

I did see Bob at those meetings—listening intently. And when it came time to make policy, headvocated for a requirement that 20% of units in major housing developments be affordable. He’s been a leader in instituting a development linkage fee to support local job training. He was one of only three aldermen—along with Matt McLoughlin and Katjana Ballantyne—who voted to require that 50% of new Union Square development be job- and tax-generating office and R&D uses.

Ben states that he is “Passionate about social justice, immigrant rights, and climate change…” and I believe him. But I know that Bob’s leadership was critical in hiring an arborist to defend Somerville’s green canopy and that he successfully advocated for a ban on styrofoam containers and plastic bags. I know that Bob has supported strengthening the city’s LGBTQ protections.

While I know Ben to be honest, I find that some subset of his supporters tend to substitute ideology for investigating what they are talking about. I’ve heard some say that Bob is taking campaign money from developers. He is not.

I’ve heard some say that Bob is a tool of the mayor. This would come as a surprise to Joe Curtatone.

I emphasize that it is not Ben who is saying these things. But when his canvassers include people who live in Brighton and Cambridge, and when much of his campaign contributions are from people who live in Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Berkeley, and New Orleans, it’s not surprising that statements made by people who substitute ideology for direct knowledge get repeated.

Somerville is in a period of rapid and challenging change that will only accelerate. I am pleased that caring and talented people like Ben want to contribute to our wisely managing these changes. I would be even more pleased if those stepping up had paid the dues required to develop a deep understanding of the community that they propose to represent.

In Shattered, Parnes and Allen report that as the Hillary Clinton campaign became increasingly stumped for a rationale, some top aides proposed, “Because it’s her turn,” as a rallying cry.

I am open to being persuaded that any incumbent alderman should be replaced. But to be persuaded, I need something more than, “Because it’s his turn.”