A one-eyed view of how we got here

Part 3: How the Democratic Party betrayed the working class

By William C. Shelton

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

The Democratic Party is the oldest political party on the planet, and protecting poor and working people became its historical mission. It sided with slave owners and their ideological heirs well into the 20th Century. But its New Deal, Fair Deal, and Great Society programs uplifted working people, outlawed de jure racism, and created what we think of as the middle class.

Yet for the last forty years, the Party’s leaders have betrayed working people to serve professionals and elites. Consequently, the 2016 election turned on White working people defecting from the Party, and working people of color staying home.

From 1936 onward, labor unions’ organizing and money had been essential to every Democratic presidential campaign. They made their greatest and most effective effort in 1968, turning that year’s election from a Richard Nixon landslide to a Hubert Humphrey almost-win.

But post-1968 Democratic-Party reforms mandated percentages for Convention representation. They included categories for young people, women, and minority delegates, most of whom were affluent. They consciously excluded a labor category.

This exclusion marked the beginning of three trends. It created the opportunity Republicans needed to begin wooing abandoned working-class voters with culture-war tactics.

It initiated a courtship with the professional class, who eventually displaced workers as Democrats’ key constituency, and who have little respect for organized labor. The New-Deal and Great-Society coalitions were gradually abandoned, as their class-oriented policies became distasteful to “New Democrats.”

And it began a pattern of Democrats’ failing to oppose, or actually colluding with, Republicans’ historical campaign against workers’ rights to organize, redress their grievances, and influence public policy. Working-class fortunes steadily declined, not merely because of forces like “globalization” and “technology,” but because public policy makers failed to reckon with them, as opposed to their counterparts in countries like Germany.

Jimmy Carter ran as a post-Watergate reformer. Once elected, he snubbed labor, canceled major public works projects, enacted tax cuts for the rich, and commenced the first deregulation wave. His economic advisers were contemptuous of unions.

He, and succeeding Democratic nominees Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis, presented themselves as “post partisan,” relying on expertise and innovation for market-oriented solutions. Voters rejected each of them.

Meanwhile, Democratic-controlled Congresses cooperated with Ronald Reagan’s dismantling the social safety net, slashing taxes on the wealthy, taxing social security benefits, busting unions, endowing predatory cable communications monopolies, and further deregulating banks, setting up the Savings and Loan Crisis.

When Bill Clinton accepted his party’s presidential nomination, he did so “in the name of the hardworking Americans who make up our forgotten middle class.” He went on to implement policies that savaged those hardworking people’s lives.

His “triangulation” strategy was based on more than making up for the loss of working-class votes and contributions with those from educated Democrats, Republicans, lobbyists, and corporate America. He was wildly successful, accomplishing what Republicans had yearned for but could never achieve without a Democratic president as an ally.

He drove approval of the NAFTA trade agreement, promising increased exports to Mexico. Instead, the U.S. incurred a $97.2 billion Mexican trade deficit by 2010, while two million Mexicans lost their farms. Working Americans lost 680,000 jobs, while their corporate employers obtained a powerful tool for beating down the wages of those still working. If those workers didn’t like what they were offered, there was welfare or prison.

Or maybe not welfare. Clinton negotiated and signed legislation that replaced a justly hated welfare system with a much worse one. The expanding investment-bubble economy masked the initial results. Since then, the poverty rate exploded, and the number of families living on $2 per day or less increased by 160%.

Regarding prison, he pandered to the right, calling on Congress to produce the most extensive police-state bill in history when violent crime had been declining for several years. The gulag that it created imprisons more people than does any other nation on earth, while throwing off juicy corporate profits.

While Clinton’s treatment of his party’s traditional base was brutal, his response to Wall Street and the superrich was obsequious. His telecom deregulation encouraged monopolization and high consumer prices. His electricity deregulation produced the Enron fiasco.

His blessing of executive stock-option compensation boosted corporate fraud. Cuts of (capital-gains) taxes on income from speculation, combined with net increases of taxes on income from working, massively accelerated economic inequality.

His deregulation of interstate banking, repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act, and approval of the Commodity Futures Modernization Act led directly to the global financial meltdown, 2.6 million working Americans losing their jobs in 2008 alone, and about 7 million losing their homes.

He was even secretly working with Newt Gingrich to partially privatize social security. Monica Lewinsky and impeachment ended that collaboration.

The Clintons dominated Democratic Party apparatus, think tanks, big donors, and “super delegates” for the next quarter century. The resulting hope for change felt by many who accounted for Barack Obama’s historically high 2008 vote count was the hope that he would return the Democratic Party to its economic populist roots and change the policies that were hollowing out the middle class.

Instead, these voters got more of the same—what Maureen Dowd calls “an Ivy League East Coast cerebral elitist who hung out with celebrities, lectured Congress and scorned the art of political persuasion.”

He came into office with a Democrat-controlled Congress and a public outraged by the bankers and politicians who had brought them the great recession. But he had raised more from Wall Street campaign donors than his opponent had, and more importantly, they were comfortably of his elite professional class. So he appointed the same officers and advisers whose policies had created the financial crisis.

In March 2009, two months after inauguration, Obama reassured Wall Street CEOs that he would not prosecute them, restructure their industry, or change U.S. economic policy, thereby fueling the Tea Party movement.

He reneged on his commitments to allowing judges to modify bankrupted homeowners’ mortgages, and to the Employee Free Choice Act, which would have made workers’ collective bargaining easier. He declined to enforce laws prohibiting monopolies and oligopolies.

He did get the 2010 Dodd-Frank banking act passed. Like his other signature accomplishment, Obamacare, its accommodations to corporate interests made it incredibly complicated, difficult to implement, feeble in effect, and vulnerable to future Republican administrations.

By this July, administrators had written 22,000 pages of Dodd-Frank regulations and loopholes and still had 83 rules to write. It did not reinstate Glass Steagall. The too-big-to-fail banks are now bigger, while the number of community banks has shrunk by 14 per cent. And America is still vulnerable to reckless Wall Street speculators.

Before taking office, Obama had expressed support for both a Canadian-style single payer system and a “public option.” Instead, his administration dredged up the conservative Heritage Foundation’s plan from the 1990s. Obamacare mandates patronage of Big Pharma and big insurers. It relies on the cooperation of state governments, a majority of which want to kill it. And as predicted, Affordable Care Act care is increasingly unaffordable.

Throughout his tenure, Obama has been a remarkably passive president. He was disinclined not only to fight for his stated policy preferences, but for Democrats who could have supported them. His presidency will end with Democrats in possession of 11 fewer Senate seats, more than 60 fewer House seats, 15 fewer governorships, and more than 900 fewer seats in state legislatures than when it began.

He seems to have calculated that working people unhappy with his performance would have nowhere else to go. Enough working people decided that they did have somewhere else to go—or that choosing between two sets of false promises would make no difference in their lives—to put Donald Trump in the White House.

Since the election, Democratic establishment figures are at pains to attribute their failure to anything but themselves. In fact, Russian hacking, or an FBI Director’s letter, or racist appeals to working class voters would have nowhere near the potency required to swing an election in the absence of forty years of deepening working-class distress and betrayal by their historical party.

The excuse makers are like the proverbial blind person who grasps the elephant’s tail and demands our acknowledgement that an elephant is like a snake. But with elephants, as with all things, the truth is in the whole.