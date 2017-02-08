OneSomerville rally draws large crowd

By Joe Ruvido

Cold and brisk conditions did not stop nearly 5,000 people from gathering on the lawn in front of Somerville High School for the #OneSomerville rally on Saturday.

The rally was co-hosted by The City of Somerville and The Welcome Project, an immigrant rights advocacy group based in Somerville. Joining the mayor on stage were members of the Board of Aldermen, the Somerville Police and Fire Departments and Congressman Michael Capuano.

The mayor and immigrant residents of Somerville pressed the case for keeping Somerville a Sanctuary City.

Sanctuary Cities do not allow law enforcement to inquire about immigration status when taking law enforcement actions. Somerville has been a Sanctuary City since 1987.

Holland Street in front of the high school was closed for the event and full busses carried attendees to the site. Many held signs in support of immigration and in protest of the executive orders and rhetoric coming from Washington.

In addition to a show of support for Somerville’s Sanctuary City status, the rally served as a celebration of the city’s diversity. Mariachi and Haitian bands played after the speeches; complementary Venezuelan arepas, Mexican ponche and Somali pancakes were served.

In his speech, Mayor Curtatone echoed the sentiments from his press conference two weeks ago when he responded to President Trump’s executive order mandating a Mexican border wall and an end to federal funding for Sanctuary Cities. He was followed by Somerville school students, some of whom were refugees from the Middle East who thanked the community for welcoming them to pursue their education in Somerville.

Perla Hernandez, a Somerville resident and native of Mexico, summed up much of the day’s feeling. “Mexico will always be in my heart, but Somerville will always be my home,” she said to cheers from audience.

Joe DiSouza, owner of Modelo’s Bakery in Magoun Square, also spoke. DiSouza emigrated to the U.S. and opened his business two decades ago. “My son went to school in Somerville, now he’s an engineer!” said a proud DeSouza, whose five children went to school in the city.

The rally came hours after a court in Seattle granted a temporary hold on President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, pending further review of its constitutionality. A decision from the 9th circuit federal court is expected this week.

The ruling in that case will have no bearing on the previous executive order regarding Sanctuary Cities, the effects of which are still ambiguous at this time.

Though the president has said he plans to follow through on campaign promises to defund Sanctuary Cities, there is no telling which programs may be cut as congress controls the budget for those funds.

The uncertainty revolving around immigration policy did not take away from the festive air of the rally. A smiling Jay Stots volunteered at the rally to help with crowd control. “I wanted to show the community that we support them, and be involved in something with a positive message,” said Stots, 33, of Somerville.

Similar rallies have been held in other Sanctuary Cities across the country, including Cincinnati, Ohio, and Palm Springs, California.