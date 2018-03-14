Newstalk – March 14

Happy St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday to all the many Irish and the ones who become Irish on the 17th. Our good friend Liam down at Sally O’Brien’s will be celebrating. Join the crowd and enjoy the good music and have great time.

Happy birthday this week to some of Somerville’s notables: Happy birthday to Karen Love of Magoun Square. We wish her a very good day. Happy birthday to Jim Halloran. We wish him a good day as well. Happy birthday to former Somerville notable Pat Crawford. We wish her the very best. Happy birthday to good guy Marc Piro, who celebrates this week. Another good friend, Donald Coutoumas, is also celebrating his birthday this week. We wish him a happy birthday. Happy birthday to John Cirello of Somerville. Happy birthday to the many others celebrating this week.

Patty Norton was again rushed to Mass General Hospital this past Monday. We hope she is back home and feeling much better real soon.

This past Monday night, the service was held for lifelong resident Danny Spinosa, who passed away last week. He would have celebrated his 96th birthday this week. Again, our condolences to Danny’s family.

The Harlem Wizards are coming to Somerville to play against local teachers and principals in a game of trick basketball on March 16, 7:00 p.m., at Somerville High School. The game includes slam dunks, fun music, athletic passing and lots of laughter. Players sign autographs and take photos with every child. Audience participation half time show included. Purchase tickets at www.harlemwizards.com. All proceeds benefit the Somerville Council of PTAs.

Is it time for Tufts University to pay Somerville and Medford the same as it pays Boston? Our Revolution Somerville and Revolution Medford are launching a campaign to win significantly more payments in Lieu of taxes and more community benefits from Tufts. Join them for a short conference to discuss PILOT improvements from Tufts and draft a proposed community benefits agreement. The conference will take place Saturday, March 24, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at West Somerville Neighborhood School, 177 Powderhouse Blvd. Learn more at www.ourrevolutionsomerville.org.

On Sunday, March 18, FMC Ice Sports will be hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day Public Skate event at Simoni Ice Rink in Cambridge. Have a shamrocking time at this special public skate, where you will have the chance to win prizes and giveaways. The times for the themed skate is 1 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. General admission is $5 per person and rental skates are available for an additional $5 on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on this and other upcoming events, please visit the rink’s official website, www.fmcicesports.com or call 1-888-74-SKATE. Simoni Ice Rink is located at 155 Gore Street in Cambridge

Join Ward 2 Alderman JT Scott, Ward 3 Alderman Ben Ewen-Campen, and the City’s Capital Projects & Planning Department for a community meeting on Wednesday, March 14, to discuss upcoming construction on Somerville Ave. as part of the Somerville Ave. Utility and Streetscape Improvements Project. The meeting will be held in the Academy Room of the Public Safety Building, 220 Washington St., beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.somervillema.gov/somervilleave.

The Green Line Extension (GLX) project public meeting originally scheduled for March 7, canceled due to bad weather, will be held Wednesday, March 21, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Somerville High School Auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an outlook on construction activities planned in the coming months. For more information on the GLX project, please visit www.greenlineextension.org.

The City of Somerville and Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) recently completed a community health needs assessment called The Wellbeing of Somerville Report 2017. As a follow up to this report, the city and CHA are working together to better understand the healthcare service needs of the Somerville community. The public is invited to take a few minutes to complete the survey to help identify and prioritize health care needs for the Somerville community. The survey is available in multiple languages. As a Somerville resident, your input is very important and your participation is greatly appreciated. Please encourage your Somerville family, friends and neighbors to complete the survey. The survey will be available until April 6, 2018. To access The Wellbeing of Somerville Report 2017, visit www.somervillema.gov/wellbeing.

The Henry Hansen Park redesign community meeting will take place Monday, March 26, 6:00 p.m. at Visiting Nurse Association, 259 Lowell St., 3rd Floor Conference Room. This will be the first community meeting surrounding the redesign of the Henry Hansen Park located at the corner of Medford Street and Partridge Ave. The meeting will be led by the Commissioner of Veterans’ Services, Bryan Bishop and the project lead, DJ Chagnon from CBA Landscape Architects. All who are interested are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Somerville Veterans’ Services at 617-625-660 x4700 or email at veterans@somervillema.gov.

The Somerville Public Schools Athletic Department is excited to announce the launch of a new athletic program for students in grades 6-8. The interscholastic track and field team will give middle grades student-athletes a chance to learn what goes into competing on a high school team, while still having fun. The team will practice 2-3 days a week. Meets will run on Thursdays at locations across the north shore, including Dilboy Stadium. Travel will be provided for members of the team. The first day of practice will be on March 19 at Somerville High School. Medical Clearance will be held on March 12 (girls track and field at 3:00 p.m., boys track and field at 4:00 p.m.). Please bring an insurance card and a copy of your physical on March 12. The physical must have been completed within the last year. To register for the program, go to: https://www.familyid.com/organizations/somerville-athletics-intramurals.

The Somerville community is invited to learn more about Somerville High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at the 2018 CTE/Vocational Fair. This free family event will take place on Saturday, March 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Somerville High School. Enter through the SHS Atrium, then enjoy a tour of the school’s CTE programs and an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities in the shops. CTE Ambassadors will be available to provide guided tours and answer questions. Current CTE students and faculty will also be available to demonstrate and answer questions.

The Brian Higgins Foundation invites you to celebrate and participate in one of Somerville’s biggest community nights of the year, The Brian Higgins Foundation Trivia Night. This year’s event takes place on March 22, 6:30 p.m., at the Tufts University Cousens Gym. The trivia portion, which is strictly for fun, consists of friendly competition between teams in various categories along with the MYSTERY BOOK. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and numerous raffles to win. A light dinner and cash bar will be available. $25 donation per person up to 10 people per table. For more information, visit www.thebrianhigginsfoundation.org or emaildebby@thebrianhigginsfoundation.org.

Registration is now open for the Greater Boston Raiders Flag Football, a new 5 on 5 non-contact youth football league coming to Dilboy Stadium this spring. Open to youth ages 4-14. League play starts April 8 and runs for six weeks. Cost is $100 for 6U Division/all other divisions are $110. Games will be played on Sundays at Dilboy Stadium. To register: www.northshoreflagfootball.com.