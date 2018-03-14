Efforts to enact real estate transfer fee move forward

By Jim Clark

The Legislative Matters Committee of the Somerville Board of Aldermen continues to amend and discuss details of its intended home rule petition to impose a real estate transfer fee on property sales in the city.

According to Alderman At-Large Mary Jo Rossetti, many have been following the process, but others are not fully aware of the proposed legislation and what it will mean to current and future property owners.

“In our efforts to assist our families and all constituents who are being ‘priced out’ of Somerville, this ordinance would impose a fee when a home or apartment building were sold,” Rossetti said. “Briefly, we are talking about potentially exempting all owner-occupied 1, 2, and 3 family homes. Also exempting any family trust transfers. Other proposed exemptions continue to be discussed. Some discussion has been looking to hold this transfer cost to developers who are flipping homes quicker than we can blink. However, as I stated above, the BOA continues to hold discussion on this draft document.”

Rossetti pointed out that the monies collected would perhaps go only to an Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“If, after a Somerville Public Hearing on this matter, the Board of Aldermen choose to move forward on this, it must first be approved by State Legislature, a Home Rule Petition,” said Rossetti. “This has not been done in Massachusetts as of yet. Other districts have attempted it in the past. Much more discussion will be held here in Somerville, then a public hearing will occur.”

Rossetti is reminding the public that the ongoing meetings are both live steamed and/or viewable at any time via the video link on the city’s web page: http://somervillecityma.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.