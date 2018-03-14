One of my favorite make ahead meals is chicken pot pie. Although this isn’t technically a “pot pie,” it does comprise of the same ingredients except for the flaky pie crust. I really consider this dish a deconstructed pot pie. Once the filling made, I top it with a pre baked square of puff pastry. By serving it this way it allows for the filling to be gently reheated on the stovetop if you plan on serving it later on that day or even the next. Another benefit is putting the filling in a decorative dish of your choice for individual servings or into a casserole dish with the pre baked puff pastry placed on top.

8 Chicken thighs, season with salt and pepper

6 Tablespoons butter

6 Tablespoons flour

32 Oz Chicken stock

3 Teaspoons chicken base/bouillon

1-1/2 Teaspoons black pepper, freshly ground

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/8 Teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

2-1/2 Tablespoons dried tarragon

1 Tablespoon olive oil

6 Carrots, chopped into 1/2” pieces

3 Celery stalks, chopped into 1/2” pieces

2 Cups frozen peas

2 Cups pearl onions

3/4 Cup heavy cream or half & half

1 Box puff pastry

Salt & pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, optional

Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the chicken thighs on a prepared sheet pan. Season on both sides with salt and pepper. Bake until the chicken is just cooked through 25-35 minutes. Set aside and let cool. Increase the oven temperature to 400°. Puff pastry usually comes frozen and with two individually wrapped sheets. Defrost according to box instructions. On a lightly floured surface, unroll the dough, cut it into 6 equal sized squares and place onto the sheet pan spaced about an inch apart. Bake according to box instructions, about 12-15 minutes.

Melt the butter in a 6-quart stock pot, add the flour and stir until incorporated. Cook for about 2 minutes while constantly stirring. You know have a roux. Over medium heat, add the chicken stock slowly while whisking. You may need to turn the heat up to bring the mixture to a slight boil, this will thicken the sauce. Now add the chicken base/bouillon, pepper, salt, cayenne pepper, and dried tarragon and stir until blended. Cook for about 3-5 minutes. Taste mixture and adjust seasoning if needed. Turn off the heat and set aside.

In a sauté pan, add the oil, carrots and celery. Sauté until tender, about 10-12 minutes. In the meantime, debone and remove the skin from the chicken and cut into bite size pieces and add to the roux. Add the sautéed vegetables to the roux along with the peas and pearl onions, and cream. Stir until completely blended over low heat. Taste and adjust seasoning. At this point, you can either serve right away or let cool and refrigerate. To reheat, place in a saucepan over low heat and heat through, about 10 minutes. Place in a bowl. Place a piece of puff pastry over the top and garnish with parsley, optional of course. This recipe will serve 6 people generously.

