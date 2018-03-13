Somerville Police Crime Log March 8 – March 10

Arrests :

John Gill, of 499 Walnut St., Lynn, March 8, 12:03 p.m., arrested at Central St. on a warrant charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jaclyn Agosto, of 1374 Broadway, March 8, 2:43 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of possession of a class B drug and larceny over $250.

Walter Komnenus, of 97 Hall Pl., Quincy, March 9, 6:00 p.m., arrested at Mt. Vernon St. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and drug possession to distribute.

Amy Hill, March 10, 5:11 p.m., arrested at Medford St. on warrant charges of use of a motor vehicle without authority and abuse prevention order violation.