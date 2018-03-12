Annual Somerville rabies vaccine clinic scheduled for April 7

The City of Somerville Health & Human Services Department, and Somerville Animal Control will host the city’s annual rabies clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, April 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the yard at the Department of Public Works (1 Franey Rd. Enter gate to the right of the main building and follow signs for the Rabies Clinic). Rabies vaccinations and on-site licenses for dogs will be available at the clinic. The cost of the vaccine is $10, and a dog license is $20 for spayed and neutered dogs with proof and $30 for all other dogs. Prior vaccination records are not required and all vaccinations will be valid for one year. All Somerville residents are required to license their dogs and a current rabies vaccine is required to obtain a license. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers in order to access the clinic.

For more information please contact the Health & Human Services Department at 617-625-6600 ext. 4300.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.