Somerville Commission for Women to Host Women’s History Month Event

Please join the Somerville Commission for Women on Monday, March 26, for a special event in honor of Women’s History Month. “Shaping the Future: Our Community Dialogue,” will be held at the Culinary Arts Bistro located in Somerville High School, 81 Highland Ave. (gym entrance) beginning at 6 p.m., and will include Q&A breakout sessions with local female elected officials including representatives from Somerville’s State Delegation, as well as a brief presentation about the Somerville Commission for Women and its ongoing programs and initiatives.

The Commission bills the event as, “an opportunity to open the channels of communication for community members who may have never had a personal interaction with our local officials, as well as those that have been consistently engaged civically. The goal of this year’s event is to empower a diverse group of women to engage at their comfort level to shape the community,”

Childcare will be available, as well as translation services for anyone who may need them, however each must be requested in advance. For more information, please contact Chris Hosman, Community Services Manager at 627-625-6600 ext. 2406 or chosman@somervillema.gov

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.