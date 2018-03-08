Maple Syrup Community Boil Down!

Did you know that every year, Groundwork Somerville makes maple syrup in a wood-fired boiler (made by Somerville High School students), and you can come watch? Join them for their annual maple syrup boil down festival, Saturday March 10, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Somerville Community Growing Center, 22 Vinal Ave.

They will be boiling all the sap collected this year from sugar maples at Tufts and serving up pancakes from Cuisine en Locale. There will be live music, games, and Groundwork Somerville gear for sale!

The Maple Boil Down is the culminating public event for the annual Maple Syrup Project, in which they tap trees at Tufts, teach a series of lessons to Somerville 2nd graders with volunteer teachers from the community, and host field trips at the Somerville Growing Center.

This year, Groundwork Somerville taught 96 maple themed classes to 400 students as a part of the Maple Syrup Project. That’s over 2,000 classroom hours of science, math, language arts, and social studies education.

Come by and bring friends, family, and other maple syrup enthusiasts!

Rain date: Saturday, March 17.