SFLC, SomerPromise Host 2018 Summer Camps & Activities Fair

An estimated 450 parents, guardians, youth and other community members stopped by the 2018 Somerville Summer Camp and Activities Fair held at the East Somerville Community School yesterday evening to learn about youth summer program options. More than 40 vendors from Somerville and the surrounding area were on hand at this annual event to share information and answer questions.

Vendors represented a wide range of programs and interests including sports and recreation activities and camps; arts, music, nature, and STEM programs for youth of all ages; and summer employment opportunities for teens.

Learn more about the many local programs available to Somerville youth by browsing through the 2018 Somerville Summer Guide to Camps and Activities, Out of School Time, and Teen Jobs. For additional youth summer events and activities, visit the Somerville Hub – www.somervillehub.org.

— Somerville Public Schools