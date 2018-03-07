242nd Grand Union Flag Raising on Prospect Hill

~Photo by Donald Norton

In its annual tradition, the City of Somerville held a reenactment ceremony for the 242nd anniversary of the “Grand Union” flag-raising ceremony at Prospect Hill Park on Sunday, March 4, attended by approximately 200.

A processional led by a re-enactor portraying General George Washington on horseback left from the City Hall Concourse at 11:30 a.m., headed towards the ceremony at Prospect Hill Park.

Members of the public were invited to participate and encouraged to wear traditional colonial clothing.

The annual ceremony commemorates the raising of the nation’s first official flag, featuring thirteen red and white horizontal stripes, atop Prospect Hill on New Year’s Day, 1776. At the time, Prospect Hill was a key site in a string of fortifications created by Washington and the Continental Army in their siege of British troops in Boston during the first year of the American Revolution.

The afternoon’s program included songs, remarks by participants from the Charlestown and Rhode Island Militia, and the Ancient and Honorable Company (first chartered in 1638). His Majesty’s 10th Regiment of Foot, representing the British Army, brought a message from King George III. Brigadier General Richard Johnson for Massachusetts, and the American Legion Post 19 Honor Guard led a military salute as a commemorative flag was raised atop the Prospect Hill Tower, which was open to the public following the ceremony.

For more information about this and other historic activities, visit the Historic Preservation Commission website: http://www.somervillema.gov/departments/historic-preservation-commission.