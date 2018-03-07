Our View of the Times – March 7

No matter what side you may find yourself on on when it comes to gun control and possible restrictions on the sales and possession of so-called assault rifles, you have to admire the passion and commitment of the many young people who are actively voicing their concerns on the issue.

A large group of students at Somerville High School have staged a walkout from their classrooms in response to the massacre in Parkland, Florida, last month and the epidemic of mass shootings in the United States.

The group is calling for serious reforms of firearms possession policy and plans on continuing their actions until they achieve a degree of satisfaction from their demands.

Activism of any sort can be a valuable addition to a young person’s development. Political and social issues addressed at an early age can help to shape a one’s character and set the tone for future involvement in matters of importance.

These kids, along with like-minded students from neighboring communities, are doing their best to make a difference. Their motives are honorable. Their goals are admirable.

Those who oppose stricter gun controls may look askance at such activism, while others who sympathize with the movement’s objectives will doubtless regard these students with admiration.

Either way, let’s acknowledge and support their right to peaceful protest.