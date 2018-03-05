Somerville Ave. Utility & Streetscape Improvements Project Meeting March 14

Please join Ward 2 Alderman JT Scott, Ward 3 Alderman Ben Ewen-Campen, and the City’s Capital Projects & Planning Department for a community meeting on Wednesday, March 14, to discuss upcoming construction on Somerville Ave. as part of the Somerville Ave. Utility and Streetscape Improvements Project. The meeting will be held in the Academy Room of the Public Safety Building, 220 Washington St., beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Somerville Ave. Utility and Streetscape Improvements project funding was approved on December 14, 2017. The project is currently in construction bid phase. Construction will begin in April 2018, and addresses legacy storm water flooding issues in and around Union Square as well as streetscape improvements on Somerville Ave. between the Bow St./Washington St. intersection and Medford St.

For more information, please visit www.somervillema.gov/somervilleave.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 orNSalamoun@somervillema.gov.

~City of Somerville