On gun control: until we make a change, we are all in danger of being next

By Joseph A. Curtatone

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

If there’s one thing to be learned from the horrific mass murder at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, it’s how quickly gun violence can become a local issue. Unfortunately, it’s one we seemingly have to learn repeatedly, through Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Umpqua Community College, San Bernardino, the Washington Navy Yard and the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Kids went to school, people went to work (or out for the evening), and they didn’t come home. In each case we hear from loved ones whose lives have been shattered and from communities that have been left scarred. Any sensible person can recognize the only difference between us and them is that they were unlucky enough to have it happen there. I can tell you from firsthand experience it is a recognition that keeps community and school leaders up at night. No one wants to be next.

Sandy Hook was a call to action for all of us. No one could pretend they were uniquely immune to that sort of incident. In Somerville, we’ve developed lockdown procedures for all of our schools and run lockdown drills twice a year. That’s in addition to four evacuation drills a year. We have a single, locked point of entry at each of our schools and camera security at each entrance.

At Somerville High we have a resource officer on duty with additional SPD presence at the start and end of each school day. We also have door monitors and four security personnel on site. Three years ago SPD initiated our STEPS program, in which five officers adopt an entire sixth grade class and support/build a relationship with them for the next seven years. STEPS provides youth mentoring, support and the kinds of connections that can help our police spot risks early. It also increases the physical police presence in our schools in a non-threatening way, which enhances safety without creating anxiety. We also work with regional health and counseling providers to form a strong support system for children who are high needs or high risk.

We are bringing all possible diligence to bear to protect our students and school staff. Yet it does not change the fact that our children are now growing up in a country where lockdown drills are the norm. That is a direct result of many of our national leaders failing to match our local level of concern and effort. We’re doing what we can to protect the people in our community and they are not.

There is no getting around the fact that gun violence is out of hand in this country. I was reading up this past week about how an AR-15 shoots its rounds with such force that it can obliterate entire internal organs. No civilian should have that kind of killing power in their hands, just like they shouldn’t have grenades, tanks or flamethrowers.

Military weapons have no practical civilian use other than killing large numbers of people. We have to put a reasonable limit on firepower and ban bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. No one’s buying these things in order to be part of a well-regulated militia. Universal background checks and closing gun show loopholes also make all the sense in the world and enjoy popular support from both sides of the political aisle.

If you want to drive in this country, you need a license and insurance and you need to register your vehicle. How that doesn’t apply equally to gun ownership is baffling.

Well, it isn’t really baffling. The National Rifle Association fights sensible gun regulations and controls at every turn. It has changed from an organization focused on gun safety and the interests of law-abiding gun owners to a gun cult that can tolerate a seemingly unlimited amount of murder. Its response to Parkland is to advocate for turning our schools into armed camps, which means more money flowing into the coffers of the gun industry.

Yet there was an armed officer on the scene at Parkland and people with guns on the scene in Las Vegas and people with guns next to the church in Sutherland Springs. None of that prevented or even slowed down the slaughter. It’s preposterous to expect a teacher to switch instantly from a lesson on world history or continental drift to engaging in a firefight with an assailant who has superior firepower. That is not something that is going to happen in the real world, and those proposing it are responding to murder with empty fantasies.

The fury and activism we see coming out of the students in Florida should be matched in every city and town across this nation. It is horrific and unforgivable that nothing was done before this latest mass killing. We cannot accept the continued failure to respond to the gun violence that plagues our nation.

We need all of our national leaders to be as serious about our safety as we are at the local level. And we need our leaders and our media to keep the focus not on the lies and distractions, but on the facts and solutions. The NRA-funded disconnect must end. The flow of blood money to politicians must stop. Until we make deep, fundamental changes we are all in danger of being next.

Gun violence is not some theoretical discussion. It is a life and death local issue all across our nation.