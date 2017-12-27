Obituary: Florence A. Lewis

Florence was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1958. On January 17, 1960 she married David B. Lewis, Jr. in Somerville, MA. Together they had four children: Pamela, David (deceased 2007), Jeffrey, and Kevin. She worked her entire life: from a local laundry in Somerville, to an office worker in Davis Square. She found her most rewarding position as an Administrative Assistant in the Graduate Biology Department at Northeastern University, Boston. She retired in 2004 after more than fifteen years working at the University.

Florence A. Lewis, 77, of Melrose, MA (formerly Somerville, MA), passed away on Wednesday December 20, 2017, peacefully at home. She was born in Boston, MA on May 2, 1940 to Frank H. and Florence Pulsifer.

Florence’s faith was an important part of her daily life. For years she served as chairperson of Deacons, and the Church Clerk at Grace Baptist Church, Somerville, until its closure in June 2006. Becoming a living example of the the Mission of Grace Baptist Church, she advocated, and ensured that the family homeless shelter in the building remained open after the sale of the Church. Dedicated to her faith, she found a new home at First Baptist Church of Woburn, where she volunteered as a Church Secretary. In memory and devotion to her late husband, she volunteered regularly with the Aleppo Shriners, Wilmington, MA.

Florence is survived by her three children, Pamela (Lewis) DeMaria of Malden, Jeffrey Lewis of Haverhill, and Kevin Lewis of Wakefield; along with her grandchildren: Kristen, Andrew, Timothy, Caitlin, Kellie-Ann, and Kevin; three brothers, Frank Pulsifer of New Mexico, Richard Pulsifer or North Carolina, and Robert Pulsifer of Massachusetts; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday January 7, 2018, at 3:00p.m. at First Baptist Church; 3 Winn Street, Woburn, MA 01801. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mystic Valley Elder Services; 300 Commercial Street #19, Malden, MA 02148.