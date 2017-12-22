Somerville non-profit CASPAR, Inc. chosen to receive 5kW solar array donation from city’s install partner SolarFlair

Donation earned through City’s Solarize Somerville initiative for exceeding home solar installation goal

Local non-profit CASPAR, Inc. (Cambridge and Somerville Program for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Rehabilitation) will soon expand its tremendously positive impact on the community. The organization was selected to receive a 5kW solar array donation that, once in place, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions – and lower utility bills. The 5kW array donation from SolarFlair, the City’s installation partner, is the result of resident participants exceeding the goal of the citywide Solarize Somerville initiative to install 400 kW of installed solar capacity. So far, SolarFlair has installed 99 solar arrays, adding 531.34 kW of installed solar capacity to Somerville.

“Congratulations to CASPAR, Inc. for receiving the 5kw system donation,” said Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone. “It’s remarkable to see the efforts of our Solar Coach, volunteers, and residents who participated in Solarize Somerville pay off by not only reducing the city’s carbon footprint but also by giving back to an organization that does such important and impactful work within our community.”

CASPAR, Inc. provides a variety of community-based services ranging from outreach, shelter, stabilization, residential, aftercare, and prevention services to people suffering with substance abuse disorders. The organization is dedicated to providing compassionate care, effective interventions, and leadership to the communities it serves and seeks to improve the lives of individuals and families who have been affected by substance abuse and other related issues like homelessness or mental illness.

“We are so grateful to SolarFlair and the city of Somerville for this extraordinary donation,” said Diane Rose, Director of Women’s Programs at CASPAR. “The solar panels will significantly reduce the electricity costs at New Day, our residential substance use treatment program for pregnant women, new moms, and their newborns. These savings will enable us to buy a range of much-needed items—from diapers and clothing to furniture for the program.”

CASPAR, Inc. was chosen from a pool of seven applicants after the City put out a call earlier this year for nominations and applications from local accredited 501c3 non-profits, houses of worship, or organizations that provide affordable housing.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with CASPAR on this project. They were selected as the recipient of the donated system because they demonstrated a sincere interest in pursuing clean energy and a clear need for support to make the project work financially,” said Matt Arner, President of SolarFlair. “As a non-profit, CASPAR couldn’t benefit from the 30 percent solar tax credit that homeowners and business owners enjoy because they do not pay taxes. They also have a great roof for solar with lots of sun that will save them $30,000 in utility costs over the 25-year life of the solar panels.”

The 5kw system will be installed in the spring of 2018.

For more information about going solar or other energy efficiency efforts, visit www.somervillema.gov/seen or contact the Housing and Environment Programs Office at 617-625-6600 ext. 2567.