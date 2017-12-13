Our View of the Times – December 13

As we get into the snowy months of winter it’s good for all of us to make sure we understand what the odd-even rules are and where we stand this season.

Here is a reminder of what the city’s snow parking rules and guidelines are:

During snow emergencies this winter, residents must park on the ODD side of the road only, unless otherwise posted.

Once a snow emergency has been declared, residents have four hours to move vehicles to the correct side of the street, or into a designated City parking lot.

Vehicles not moved during this window of time will be ticketed ($100 fine) and towed ($100 fine assessed by the tow company).

Vehicles parked within 20 feet of any intersection will be ticketed and towed.

For a list of designated City and School parking lots available for snow emergency parking, visit www.somervillema.gov/snow.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for phone, email, and text alerts by visiting www.somervillema.gov/alerts.

More information on the City’s snow removal and snow emergency policies can be found online at www.somervillema.gov/snow, or download the City’s 311 app in iTunes or Google Play, by searching “311Somerville.”

Be safe and be legal. If we all cooperate and keep these simple rules and guidelines in mind we can get through the season unscathed and happy.