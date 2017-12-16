Favorite Things: A Holiday Movie Night

Put on your best ugly sweater and stop by the library for a festive evening of mingling over hot cocoa and snacking on popcorn while watching classic holiday shorts. Wednesday, December 20, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave.

The event opens at 5:30 p.m. The film viewing will start at 6:30 p.m.

The full movie lineup includes:

Jack Frost

Grinch

A Rugrats Chanukah

This program is sponsored by the Somerville Public Library and the Somerville Media Center.