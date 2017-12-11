Somerville High School Students Earn Leadership, Quality Awards at Fall SkillsUSA Event

A team of Career and Technical Education students from Somerville High School (SHS) earned a number of Skills Leadership and Quality awards at the 2017 Massachusetts Fall SkillsUSA Leadership Conference last month. SHS students networked and worked alongside other SkillsUSA high school students from across the state for the two-day event, gaining valuable skills and making new friendships and connections. This was the fourth year that SHS has participated in this event. The Highlanders brought home the following awards from this year’s Fall event:

Skills Leadership Awards:

Video Competition- 1st Brandon LaFee

Membership Promotion Competition- 3rd Emily Sabatino

Framework Competition- 1st Gus Hawkins, 2nd Carolina Jaldin; 2nd Alexander Meneses

Quality Awards:

1st – Travis Freitas; 2nd – Carolina Jaldin and Alex Meneses; 3rd – Wendy Manjano-Guavara

The SHS SkillsUSA team will compete next at the District competition on February 28, which consists of a written trade knowledge test in their specific program and a written SkillsUSA Employment Skills test. SHS will be vying against other schools in the district, many of which are regional schools. The MA SkillsUSA Championship, considered the showcase for students enrolled in vocational, technical, and health education, takes place April 26-28 in Marlborough. Students will compete in workforce readiness, interview skills, resume building, and technical math. Learn more about SkillsUSA Massachusetts at https://www.maskillsusa.org/.