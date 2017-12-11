 Two special meetings of the Board of Aldermen this week

The first Special Meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00 PM, in the Aldermanic Chambers, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue, for the purpose of considering four zoning ordinance proposals for affordable housing linkage fees and/or jobs creation and retention linkage fees (#204399, #204400, #204524, and #204525).

The second Special Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM, in the Aldermanic Chambers, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue, also for the purpose of considering four zoning ordinance proposals for affordable housing linkage fees and/or jobs creation and retention linkage fees (#204399, #204400, #204524, and #204525).

For your information, each meeting will stream live on the internet, and will be stored online, in a searchable format, at the City of Somerville’s Board of Aldermen’s meeting portal, http://somervillecityma.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

The draft Minutes of each meeting—a compilation of all of the actions the Board took—will be posted at the same location as soon as they’re ready. The minutes of the BOA’s other meetings since 2010 are saved here as well.