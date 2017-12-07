Boston-Area Allstate Agency Owners Support Domestic Violence Nonprofits

Allstate agency owners support nonprofits’ work to provide supportive services to survivors of domestic violence

Boston-area Allstate agency owners are coming together to host a supply drive to benefit Casa Myrna of Boston and RESPOND, Inc. of Somerville. The donations will support the nonprofits’ missions to provide shelter and supportive services to domestic violence survivors and their families. The supply drive is part of a multi-state Allstate Foundation Purple Purse® donation effort that will benefit domestic violence nonprofits throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Now through December 11, the public can participate by donating winter clothing, toiletries, items for babies and children, household necessities (bath towels, sheet sets, dish detergent, blankets, flatware), non-perishable foods and gift cards. A complete list of most-needed supplies can be found here:

Through their volunteer efforts, each participating Allstate agency owner will secure a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant. The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) will accept the grants and distribute the funding to local domestic violence nonprofits. The dates of the donation drives align with the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which NNEDV supports.

“As small business owners and community leaders, these Allstate agency owners see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Northeast Region Allstate spokesperson, Alyssa Ryan. “Giving back is core to who they are as agency owners, which is why they’re proud to volunteer and raise funds to support survivors of domestic violence and their families across the Boston area.”

Items are being collected at the following local Allstate locations:

Casa Myrna:

Tam Doan: 941 N Main St., Randolph

Thomas Guido: 232 Providence Highway, Westwood

James Richardson: 72 S Main St., Bellingham

Robert Slocum Agency: 345 Boylston St., Suite 301, Newton

Vi Tran: 36 Commercial St., Braintree

RESPOND, Inc.:

Jonatan Dalla Costa and Stephen Gilligan: 1 Franklin Commons, Framingham

Erin Gelinas: 324 Main St., Reading

Kurt Wicks: 83 Parkhurst Road, Unit 10, Chelmsford

Kurt Wicks: 1235 Bridge St., Lowell

The National Network to End Domestic Violence, Casa Myrna and RESPOND, Inc. are among thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists for their volunteer efforts. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving for communities and nonprofits across the U.S. Each October, domestic violence nonprofits across the country participate in the Purple Purse Challenge to raise funds for financial empowerment programs for domestic violence survivors. This year, more than 220 domestic violence nonprofits participated. Along with the Allstate Foundation grants awarded, more than $4.18 million was raised during the Purple Purse Challenge. To learn more and donate, visit PurplePurse.com.

About The Allstate Foundation

Established in 1952, The Allstate Foundation is an independent, charitable organization made possible by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL). Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the country, The Allstate Foundation brings the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people’s well-being and prosperity. With a focus on building financial independence for domestic violence survivors, empowering youth and celebrating the charitable community involvement of Allstate agency owners and employees, The Allstate Foundation works to bring out the good in people’s lives. For more information, visit www.AllstateFoundation.org.