Trump supporter’s truck, home vandalized

Somerville resident Martin Hopkins had the exterior of his Beacon St. apartment and his truck parked out front spray painted with anti-President Trump messages over the weekend.

Hopkins has a “Make America Great Again 2016” poster in his window, and it is assumed that this provided the impetus for the act of vandalism.

According to reports, this is not the first time that this has happened to Hopkins’s property.

The Secret Service is said to be looking into the incident, as some of the language involved is of a threatening nature. Local authorities are investigating the matter as well.