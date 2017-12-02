Fun and shopping at the Union Square Holiday Stroll

Union Square Main Streets, in partnership with local businesses, will bring you the 3rd Annual Holiday Stroll on Saturday, December 9 from 11am-5pm. Participants are invited to kick off the holiday season with a stroll through the Square with many exciting activities to explore.

This year, Union Square Main Streets brings you musical performances from the School of Honk and Dan Burke from Boston Free Radio and Somerville Media Center. In addition to the holiday cheer, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Union Square’s very own Santa Claus, enjoy special offers from local businesses, and shop at various craft fairs in the Square. Last but not least, Union Square Main Streets will once again host the Holiday Decoration Contest with over a dozen businesses participating. Attendees will be asked to cast their vote for their favorite business and their vote will enter them into the ultimate Union Square prize raffle.

Come enjoy free popcorn, cocoa and other sweet treats. Shop for beautiful, handmade gifts: scarves, toys, jewelry, clothing and more. The list goes on.

For the full list of activities and offers, visit http://www.unionsquaremain.org/holiday-stroll/.