22nd Annual Tree Lot Fundraiser new location

By Braden Moriarty

Hopes are high for the students and staff at Somerville’s own Next Wave and Full Circle Alter-native schools as they put together the 22nd Annual Tree Lot Fundraiser at their brand new location: The Edgerly Building on the corner of Cross Street and Bonair Street.



The tree lot has provided a wonderful service for the students, the community, and the schools for over two decades.

The proceeds will go to supporting student scholarships, trips and behavioral management programs.

The tree lot is operated entirely by teachers and students, who volunteer their time on evenings and weekends during the busy holiday season.

Not only is the Tree Lot a wonderful tradition spanning two decades, it is a combination of community service and hands-on business training for the students – who have volunteered to sell trees and help their community – it’s a great learning experience for them and they’re happy to keep the tips.

Beautiful trees and decorative wreaths are being sold from December 2 to December 18 between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. during the week and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.

So come on down and pick out your tree while helping Somerville students.