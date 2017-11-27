Comment Period Extended for GLX Notice of Project Change

Pages
At the request of community members, the MBTA is proposing an extension of the comment period for the Notice of Project Change for the possible extension of the Green Line to Mystic Valley Parkway. The comment period, which was previously planned to close on Tuesday November 28th will now close on Tuesday December 12th.
Comments should be addressed to:
Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs
Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA)
MEPA Office
Attn: Erin Flaherty, MEPA Analyst
EEA No. 13886
100 Cambridge Street, Suite 900
Boston MA 02114
Email: Erin.Flaherty@state.ma.us
Comments must be received by EEA no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 12th.