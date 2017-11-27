Comment Period Extended for GLX Notice of Project Change

At the request of community members, the MBTA is proposing an extension of the comment period for the Notice of Project Change for the possible extension of the Green Line to Mystic Valley Parkway. The comment period, which was previously planned to close on Tuesday November 28th will now close on Tuesday December 12th.

Comments should be addressed to:

Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs

Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA)

MEPA Office

Attn: Erin Flaherty, MEPA Analyst

EEA No. 13886

100 Cambridge Street, Suite 900

Boston MA 02114

Email: Erin.Flaherty@state.ma.us

Comments must be received by EEA no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 12th.