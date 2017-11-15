Thanksgiving Dinner with Mayor Curtatone

On November 15, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times
timesphoto's Thanksgiving with the Mayor 2017 album on Photobucket

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Somerville Seniors gathered at the Holiday Inn on Friday, November 10, for a Thanksgiving celebration with Mayor Curtatone.

The mayor and Director of Veterans Services Bryan Bishop also paid tribute to all the Veterans in the room. They sang to the attending seniors, and two veterans were honored at the dinner. Sean Horgan received recognition as the 2017 Somerville Citizen Veteran of the Year and Devin Schneider received the 2017 Somerville Public Service Veteran of the Year honor.

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »