It is that time of year again to put in your wreath order with the Somerville Community Growing Center.

In addition to our wreaths being a beautiful, hand-decorated craft item, your purchase helps support programming and maintenance at the Growing Center. With that said, we would like to say how greatly appreciative we are for your support and community love. These wreaths include handmade bows, in choice of three colors (red, burgundy or purple), cones and other natural materials.

ORDER YOURS TODAY

Wreath Sale Fundraiser

PICKUP INFORMATION

Wreaths will be available for pick-up at the first day of the season of the Winter Farmers Market at the Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., on Saturday, December 2, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wreath orders received before November 25 are $35, later order wreaths are $40.

PAYMENT INFORMATION

Please pay when you pick-up. Cash or checks (made payable to the Friends of the Community Growing Center) accepted. Limited online payment option available, via PayPal at the Farmers Market or via their website.

HELP WITH WREATH MAKING

They also welcome volunteers to help create the wreaths on Sunday, November 26, 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Please contact volunteer@thegrowingcenter.org if you would like to participate in the hands-on experience.