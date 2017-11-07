Somerville’s 2017 Municipal Election – Unofficial Results

By The Somerville Times Staff

The unofficial results of the 2017 Citywide Election in Somerville are as follows:

Incumbent Joseph A. Curtatone prevailed over challenger Payton Corbett to remain mayor of Somerville.

The top vote-getters for Alderman At-Large are Mary Jo Rossetti, Stephanie A. Hirsch, William A. White Jr., and Will Mbah.

The Ward 1 Alderman vote went to Matthew C. McLaughlin, over challenger Elio LoRusso.

In Ward 2, challenger JT Scott defeated incumbent Maryann Heuston for alderman.

Challenger Ben Ewen-Campen won the vote for Ward 3 Alderman, displacing incumbent Robert J. McWatters.

In Ward 4 it was Jesse Clingan over Omar Boukili for ward alderman.

In the School Committee race, Emily Ackman prevailed over opponent Kenneth M. Salvato in Ward 1.

In Ward 2, Dan J. Futrell prevailed over Susan McDonald-Nionakis.

These results do not include absentee, provisional, overseas, or military ballots that will be added to the final counts.

City of Somerville’s unofficial results



Mayor

Joseph Curtatone 11,464

Payton Corbett 4,196

Alderman at Large

John Connolly 6,966

Mary Jo Rossetti 10, 271

Dennis Sullivan 6,340

Bill White 8,193

Stephanie Hirsch 8,818

Will Mbah 7,899

Kevin Allen Tarpley 184

Ward 1 Alderman

Matt McLaughlin 1,352

Elio LoRusso 613

Ward 2 Alderman

Maryann Heuston 1,044

JT Scott 1,423

Ward 3 Alderman

Bob McWatters 1,195

Ben Ewen-Campen 1,654

Ward 4 Alderman

Omar Boukili 240

Jesse Clingan 1,531

School Committee Ward 1

Emily Ackman 1,190

Kenneth Salvato 622

School Committee Ward 2

Dan Futrell 1,221

Susan McDonald -Nionakis 828

~Photos by Donald Norton