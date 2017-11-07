Somerville’s 2017 Municipal Election – Unofficial Results

By The Somerville Times Staff
The unofficial results of the 2017 Citywide Election in Somerville are as follows:
Incumbent Joseph A. Curtatone prevailed over challenger Payton Corbett to remain mayor of Somerville.
The top vote-getters for Alderman At-Large are Mary Jo Rossetti, Stephanie A. Hirsch, William A. White Jr., and Will Mbah.
The Ward 1 Alderman vote went to Matthew C. McLaughlin, over challenger Elio LoRusso.
In Ward 2, challenger JT Scott defeated incumbent Maryann Heuston for alderman.
Challenger Ben Ewen-Campen won the vote for Ward 3 Alderman, displacing incumbent Robert J. McWatters.
In Ward 4 it was Jesse Clingan over Omar Boukili for ward alderman.
In the School Committee race, Emily Ackman prevailed over opponent Kenneth M. Salvato in Ward 1.
In Ward 2, Dan J. Futrell prevailed over Susan McDonald-Nionakis.
These results do not include absentee, provisional, overseas, or military ballots that will be added to the final counts.
City of Somerville’s unofficial results
Mayor
Joseph Curtatone 11,464
Payton Corbett 4,196
Alderman at Large
John Connolly 6,966
Mary Jo Rossetti 10, 271
Dennis Sullivan 6,340
Bill White 8,193
Stephanie Hirsch 8,818
Will Mbah 7,899
Kevin Allen Tarpley 184
Ward 1 Alderman
Matt McLaughlin 1,352
Elio LoRusso 613
Ward 2 Alderman
Maryann Heuston 1,044
JT Scott 1,423
Ward 3 Alderman
Bob McWatters 1,195
Ben Ewen-Campen 1,654
Ward 4 Alderman
Omar Boukili 240
Jesse Clingan 1,531
School Committee Ward 1
Emily Ackman 1,190
Kenneth Salvato 622
School Committee Ward 2
Dan Futrell 1,221
Susan McDonald -Nionakis 828
~Photos by Donald Norton