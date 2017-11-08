Newstalk – November 8

Don’t forget, The Little Sisters of the Poor annual Christmas Bazaar takes place on Saturday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the home on Highland Ave. Once again this year the entire first floor will be filled with goodies, baskets and gifts suggestions. A great place doing great work, stop in and support the fine Little Sisters of the Poor and all the residents of the home.

**************************

Mayor Curtatone had his victory party at the Holiday Inn last night. It was a packed house for his re-election celebration. We have to compliment him on the TV commercial he did. He listed all the accomplishment of the city in the past 14 years and it was very impressive. A lot of people see Somerville in a different light now, and it’s about time.

**************************

Somerville Local First proudly presents their annual Holiday Marketplace on Sunday, November 26, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., in the historic main hall of the Armory, located at 191 Highland Avenue. This popular makers market returns this year with a list of 40+ amazing vendors ready to make your holiday shopping list obsolete. With jewelry, pet accessories, housewares, textiles, fragrances, leather goods, gifts, and specialty food items available, there is something for everyone. We here at The Somerville Times urge all residents to come out and support these hard working dedicated local vendors and meet your neighbors as well.

**************************

Rosa Moccia, the one and only matriarch of the famous Victor’s Deli, is going to be gracing the counter to meet and greet new and old friends until the holidays are over. Rosa is looking forward to saying “Hi” to all her customers. She’s needed back to help out Nancy and Jason. It should be great, so go and visit her. She is reminding everyone to order their holiday food that has made Victor’s Deli famous for many years. We can’t wait!

**************************

A very good friend, Cheryl Wright Eidinger-Taylor, who is President and COO of ERA Key Realty Services with headquarters Milford, was selected Outstanding Woman in Business by the Worcester Business Journal. ERA Key has 15 offices from the Worcester area to Lowell, with 336 agents. It’s a great company and Cheryl deserves the award. We congratulate her for all her hard work.

**************************

Happy Birthdays this week: Celebrating this week is one of the nicest ladies here in Somerville, former Alderman At-Large amongst many of her accomplishments, we wish Helen Corrigan the very best of birthdays. She’s very loyal to Somerville and it shows when you talk to her. Happy birthday also to a good friend of ours, Bruce Taylor of Milford, founder of ERA Key Realty Services. We wish Bruce the very best.

**************************

The Somerville Community Growing Center is hosting a bow making workshop for their Wreath Fundraiser this coming Saturday, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 50 Oxford Street Somerville. All are welcome. Email Lisa Kitchell at lpkitchell@gmail.com for reservations.

**************************

The Somerville Times Best of Somerville voting starts this week. When you see a business or person on the ballot (on page 3) that you like let us know. If you don’t see a category that you think should be included also let us know. You can email your choices (thebestofsomerville@yahoo.com) or mail them to the office (The Somerville Times, 699 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144). Show your pride in a person or business or place you like and want to vote for.

**************************

Join in on Saturday, November 11, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., at Tufts University Aidekman Arts Center, Talbot Ave., for a celebration in honor of the 175th Anniversary of Somerville’s separation from Charlestown, the 175th Birthday Soireé. The formal (optional) event will include live music by local artists and Tufts University students, food and beverages from Somerville establishments. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite on a first come, first served basis. $20 per person, includes free passed appetizers and samples of Aeronaut Brewing Company’s limited edition brew, “Municipal Freedom Gives National Strength,” in honor of the 175th Anniversary. If you have questions or concerns, email Somerville175@somervilema.gov for information on applying for special pricing due to financial hardship.

**************************

The Somerville High School Class of 1982 welcomes classmates to join them for the 35th reunion. November 25, 7:00 p.m., at Pearl Street Station, 53 Summer St., Malden. Appetizers – No Cost – Cash bar.

**************************

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and Ward 3 Alderman Robert McWatters invite you to a community meeting to discuss the rehabilitation of Prospect Hill Park on Wednesday, November 8, 6:00 p.m. at the Somerville High School Auditorium, 81 Highland Ave.

**************************

The George Dilboy Post 529’s Annual Marine Corps Birthday Celebration will be held on November 10. All veterans are invited and encouraged to attend. This year marks the 242nd anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. For the past 20 years, members gather each year to honor those that served and continue to serve our country by providing toys for disadvantaged children. Last year they were able to provide needed financial support to the United States Marine Corps Toy for Tots program which helps needy children, thanks to the support of local donors and businesses. This year they seek community assistance to continue this financial support in the form of money, gift certificates or other raffle items. All gifts are tax-deductible. Please make checks payable to the George Dilboy Post 529 c/o Toys for Tots, or call 617-666-8794 and they will make arrangements for a club officer to pick up the donation if it is more convenient.

**************************

The Nave Gallery is now accepting donations for their 10th Annual Wrap Around. Knitted, crocheted and sewn donations are wanted to benefit the Somerville Homeless Coalition (SHC). Each year, through the generosity of the community, they raise approximately $3,000 for the SHC. They are looking for donations of gloves, hats, scarves, toys or anything else that you have fun making. Contributions can be dropped off from November 1 to 17 at the following locations: Nave Annex, 53 Chester St, Somerville (you can leave it in the vestibule if the gallery is not open); Workbar Union, 31 Union Square, Somerville (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.); Blue Cloud Gallery, 713 Broadway, Somerville; Magpie, 416 Highland Ave, Somerville; and Gather Here, 1343 Cambridge Street, Cambridge.