Public hearings and comment period on Union Square development

Nov. 20, Nov. 30, and Beyond

The next round of public input on Union Square development will be a two-part public hearing at two Planning Board meetings on Nov. 20 and 30. After multiple years of public process to develop the Union Square Neighborhood Plan as well as Union Square Zoning, the community has set forth the parameters of Union Square development. In keeping with this guidance, this fall at two public meetings, the Master Developer, US2, presented their preliminary plans for the seven master development blocks and a new neighborhood park. Now their final proposed plan, the Union Square Coordinated Development Plan, is before the Planning Board, which will hold a two-part public hearing on the plan on Monday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 30.

The purpose of the hearing will be to receive public comments on the Plan, which, once approved, is the formal mechanism that will allow the general plans to proceed. More public input opportunities on specific plan elements will follow over time. Before individual buildings, streets, or parks within the plan may proceed, each must undergo design and site plan review, which, for each, includes an additional Planning Board public hearing and two additional neighborhood meetings.

All interested persons are invited to attend and/or comment at the upcoming hearing. At the opening hearing, US2 will formally present their Plan to the Board and the community. Spoken testimony will then be taken at this meeting as well as at the next Planning Board meeting on Nov. 30. Written testimony will also be accepted at a minimum through Nov. 30.

Meeting dates and More Information:

· Public Hearing of the Planning Board, Monday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. in the Argenziano School Cafeteria, 290 Washington St.

· Public Hearing of the Planning Board, Thursday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. at City Hall, 93 Highland Ave.

· Written comments: Interested persons may provide comments to the Planning Board at the hearing or by also by mail to OSPCD, Planning Division, 93 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143; by fax to 617-625-0722; or by email to planning@somervillema.gov.

· Staff reports, plans and Board decisions for this project, when completed, will be posted online at Somervillema.gov/unionsquareplanning.

· Submittals may be viewed in-person in the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, located on the third floor of City Hall, 93 Highland Ave., during regular business hours.

· For more information: Email planning@somervillema.gov