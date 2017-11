You can help prepare Somerville to look its best this spring by joining an upcoming Bulb Blitz. Meet your neighbors and spend a couple of hours planting flower bulbs that will sprout this spring.

The 7th annual Somerville Bulb Blitz takes place this weekend on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Locations:

East Broadway Library, 115 Broadway

Hodgkins Curtin Park, Holland St

ArtFarm, Poplar St & McGrath

On Tuesday Nov 7 join Groundwork Somerville for our leg of the 7th Annual Somerville Bulb Blitz! Stop by any time between 3:00-5:00 pm to plant some daffodils and tulips that will grace South Street Farm come spring. Groundwork Somerville and the Green Team will provide all needed tools, materials, and training. Just bring yourself and your willingness to get your hands dirty! Gloves are also available upon request 😉

