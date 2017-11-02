By Joseph A. Curtatone

A monthly look at ways to get involved with your city: Don’t just live in Somerville, be Somerville

Things may slow down in other places as the holiday season approaches, but not in Somerville. From Election Day and community meetings to scavenger hunts and planting outings, November is shaping up to be a busy month. I often encourage you to get involved with your community and inform you of ways that you can do so, but I think it’s important to look back at a previous example that reminds us of just how important your engagement and participation is.

When I think about community process and community involvement in Somerville, Union Square planning immediately comes to mind. Community members showed up to meeting after meeting. Sometimes residents agreed with one another, while other times they challenged and pushed each other to consider other views. But ultimately, we worked together to identify and envision shared priorities for the future Union Square. One of those priorities was to bring more daytime traffic to existing businesses by increasing commercial tenants in the area. Just last week we celebrated the move of RightHand Robotics and their 30 jobs to the old Post Office building, which means the first commercial tenant in the “new” Union Square has arrived and more are sure to follow.

Why not be a part of making the meetings below future examples of successful civic engagement and resident participation? I hope you’ll find time to get involved in what you care about most.

— Mayor Curtatone

Municipal Election, 11/7

Election Day is right around the corner, and with various contested races around the city, it’s important that you show up on Tues., Nov. 7, and let your voice be heard. View a sample ballot and find your polling place at www.somervillema.gov/vote.

Community Path Drainage Repairs Meeting, 11/2

Join City staff to discuss upcoming construction of drainage systems abutting a portion of the Community Path. Impacted sections include the area between Willow Ave. and Grove St., and along portions of Winslow Ave.

When/where: Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave.

Somerville Bulb Blitz, 11/4 and 11/7

Since 2011, more than 14,000 tulips and daffodils have been planted in Somerville as a part of the annual Bulb Blitz. Join in on this year’s planting fun and enjoy the fruits of your labor come spring. Upcoming planting sessions are taking place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at various locations across the city and then again on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with Groundwork Somerville at South Street Farm (138 South St.) from 3 to 5 p.m. For location information, visit somervillema.gov/events/2017/11/04/somerville-bulb-blitz.

Prospect Hill Park Community Meeting, 11/8

City staff and Alderman Bob McWatters invite you to attend a community meeting about the rehabilitation of Prospect Hill Park.

When/where: Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Somerville High School auditorium

Davis Square Site Studies Open House, 11/1 & 11/13

Join us for our next round of Davis Square Neighborhood Plan discussions. City Planning Department staff will be showing potential development on sites in the Davis Square core. These two meetings will build off of one another. The first will show site layouts, height, and potential jobs/housing numbers. The second will refine layouts based on your feedback and start to show design details. Both meetings are an open house format so drop by anytime. Questions? Contact planning@somervillema.gov for more information.

When/where: Wednesday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Church UCC, 89 College Ave.

Brickbottom Process Meeting, 11/16

Join the Somerville Planning Department for a pre-meeting to discuss the upcoming Brickbottom Neighborhood Planning process before it gets started and also learn how it relates to the zoning overhaul and other city initiatives.

When/where: Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Police Academy Room, 220 Washington St.

‘Villens at Work’ Scavenger Hunt

The City of Somerville has begun a Workforce Development Strategic Plan to help guide investment in the local workforce system and we need your input. The ‘Villens at Work’ scavenger hunt will help the City learn about your career goals are as well as introduce you to the many businesses, workers, and skill-building programs in the city. Complete the tasks and you’ll be entered to win a $200 gift card to a Somerville restaurant of your choice. New challenges, along with additional bonus prizes, will be released every two weeks. The scavenger hunt ends December 1. For more information, visit somervillema.gov/departments/programs/workforce-and-talent and click on the ‘Strategic Plan’ tab.

Retirement Board Vacant Position

The Somerville Retirement Board is currently accepting applications to fill its vacant 5th Board Member position. The Retirement Board meets once per month (and other times as needed) and reviews and makes investment management decisions while also processing all disability applications. The selected applicant will be required to complete 18 hours of educational training during the three-year term and to file an annual Statement of Financial Interest with the Commonwealth. Applicants cannot be an employee, a retiree, or official of the City of Somerville. Interested applicants should submit a statement of interest and resume to mpasquariello@somervillema.gov or to the Somerville Retirement Board, City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Ave., Somerville, MA 02145-2819, Attention Executive Director. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

