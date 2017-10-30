Neighborhood meeting to discuss upcoming repairs to drainage along Community Path

Thursday, November 2, 2017, 6:30 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave.

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone, Ward 6 Alderman Lance Davis, and the City of Somerville Engineering Department invite residents to a community meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss upcoming construction to drainage systems abutting a portion of the Community Path. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church at 31 College Ave. Impacted sections include the area between Willow Ave. and Grove St., and along portions of Winslow Ave.

In 2015, the City began a study of the existing drainage system and determined that this portion of the system is in need of repair to improve the drain capacity and to reduce the frequency and intensity of flooding. Interim repairs were made earlier this year, however a more permanent fix is required.

For more information on the project, contact the Somerville Engineering Department at 617-625-6600 ext 5400, or email Bryan Manter at BManter@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.