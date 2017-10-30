A portion of the Community Path to close for repairs in November

Community Path (Buena Vista Rd. to Cambridge Line) expected to be closed for approximately one month during excavation. Detour routes available at www.somervillema.gov/detours

The City of Somerville’s Engineering Department announced this week that a portion of the Community Path, between Buena Vista Rd. and the Cambridge line, will undergo much anticipated repairs to the drainage system and a retaining wall to address recurring flooding issues and improve safety along the path. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured for approximately one month, beginning in mid-November, as crews excavate in this area. Detour routes can be found at www.somervillema.gov/detours, and will be posted on sawhorses along this section of the path over the next several weeks.

In total, the project is expected to last through January, and the path will be repaved to a final condition in Spring 2018, though an interim pavement layer will be installed at the completion of the project for the duration of the winter. Work hours for this project will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted. While work is being conducted to the retaining wall on the south side of the path, contractors do not anticipate needing access to private properties, though all abutters will be notified prior to the start of work in November.

If you have questions about impacts to your property, contact the Somerville Engineering Department at 617-625-6600 ext. 5400.