A Whale of a Tail Table

Years ago, I was out picking through people’s trash in swank Arlington. I had waited until after sunset to go out in my pick-up truck.

I went to the Friendlies on Broadway, got a fribble and planned on cruising for a few hours up and down the streets looking for a nice score. I drove up on a promising looking pile in front of a well-kept single family house that had a for sale sign on the lawn. I parked and grabbed a small flashlight.

The pickings were good at this pile and I had the flashlight in my mouth leaving both hands free to sort through the pile. About this time, I saw the front door open and an old woman came out carrying a small cardboard box loaded with vintage kitchen stuff.

It was sort of awkward, me standing in the middle of her trash while she added to it. I said hello and she told me that she had a full basement which I could help myself to if I didn’t charge her to cart it all away. Deal!

She led me to the basement’s side entrance, turned on the light and walked down the stairs. She was keeping the washer and drier but everything else had to go. There was a large thick oak table next to the washer. She told me that she sorted clothes on it and before that, it was her Dad’s work bench but to get rid of it.

The top of the table was beat up. It was heavy and as I turned it to get it out of the basement, I saw the Gustav Stickley red sticker on the bottom. Sweet.

I found out it was a circa 1910 Library Whale Tail Table. I sold it a few weeks later to a dealer for $400. He drove it to New York City and probably got $800 for it.

There was other stuff in the basement, but that was the best item. The money was half my monthly rent for my store. Not bad.

Bob Adams has been in Somerville 27 years but was a frequent visitor prior to moving here. He worked as a jeweler in a few shops in his younger years, owned his own shop for a bit, sold real estate for 10 years and is always hunting for his next treasure. He has been an antique and collectibles dealer for 30 years. He can be reached at 27winter@gmail.com.