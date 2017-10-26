Data Download with Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone

Taking a closer look at notable city data – and interesting numbers

By Joseph A. Curtatone

58 percent census return rate: Of the census forms mailed out in early 2017 to every household in Somerville, only 58 percent of them have been returned so far. Census responses do more than simply provide us with useful data; they also dictate the flow of some federal funding that is population based. As a result, taking the time to fill out and return your form is a simple and easy way to help fund city programs and services.

The city’s census return rate may also impact how long you stand in line on Election Day? If you failed to vote in the September 19 Preliminary Election and haven’t returned this year’s census form you could now be an inactive voter. To keep your voting status active – and to help avoid those longer lines on November 7 – return your census form to the City by emailing census@somervillema.gov or faxing it to 617-625-5643 no later than Tuesday, October 31. Blank forms can be found at www.somervillema.gov/vote by clicking on the ‘Census’ tab.

337 percent increase in meals tax revenue: From Fiscal Year 2010 to Fiscal Year 2017, the City saw an increase in meals tax revenues of 337 percent, while hotels tax revenues increased by 144 percent. These dramatic figures – along with the 108 new businesses added to the Somerville economy last year alone (a 5.9 percent increase in only one year) – demonstrate some of the progress we’re making toward shifting the City’s tax base from residential to commercial in an effort to aid affordability for our residents.

12 instances of double parking: Davis Square is a vibrant neighborhood and a food and entertainment destination that attracts residents and visitors alike. The area is particularly lively on weekend evenings, which brings with it increased traffic and parking demand. New to the mix of challenges is the rising popularity of ride share services such as Uber and Lyft, which sometimes double-park when picking up and dropping off riders. A study of the area near the Citizens Banks on Elm Street noted 12 instances of double parking in traffic lanes in just two hours on a Friday night. And that’s only one area of the Square.

Davis Square is a public transit hub, a key node on the community path, and a pedestrian center. Therefore double parking is more than simply a traffic and parking issue, it’s also a safety issue, and we’re treating it as such. The City’s Traffic and Parking Department is working with ride share services to establish potential designated pickup and drop-off zones in Davis Square that will reduce double parking and increase safety for all. Stay tuned to www.somervillema.gov for updates. We’ll keep you apprised of all changes before they occur.

39 new community garden plots: Somerville’s 12 community gardens are home to 225 total individual raised bed garden plots that average 200 square feet each. These gardens do more than continue the longstanding tradition of growing food in Somerville. They also promote the Shape Up Somerville initiative goal of increased access to healthy foods as well as general wellbeing. Most community gardens are within larger park facilities, which provide wonderful opportunities for parents and children and others just passing by to observe and enjoy the efforts of the gardeners.

As is the case with other types of public open space in Somerville, the demand for the community gardens currently exceeds supply. There are more than 200 names on the waiting list for garden plots, and new gardeners can wait up to two years for a plot to become available. The City has added more than 39 plots since 2009 and continues to work alongside the community to explore ways to expand the Community Garden Program.

Data-based decision making is at the core of how the City of Somerville develops policy and sets priorities. Every day we check the latest 311 stats, and throughout the week we meet for in-depth review of departmental data and city trends. The monthly Data Download column shares some of the data we’ve been reviewing recently, as well as interesting updates. To see more Somerville Data, visit the online Somerville Data Farm at http://www.somervillema.gov/datafarm/.