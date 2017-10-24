Somerville Police Crime Log October 16 – 21

Arrests:
Luis Curbelo, of 50 Allen St., October 16, 6:32 p.m., arrested at Broadway on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor 2nd offense.
Nathan Wellman, of 69 Norman St., Everett, October 17, 8:37 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a warrant charge of juror failure to attend.
Patrick Perkins, of 10168 Deadker Dr., Philadelphia, PA, October 19, 6:36 a.m., arrested at Beacon St. on warrant charges of disorderly conduct and miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation.
Frank Chan, October 20, 12:11 p.m., arrested on a charge of violation of harassment prevention order.
Carl Clinton, October 20, 3:38 p.m., arrested at Fellsway on a warrant charge of felony nighttime breaking and entering.
Arthur Shannon, of 219 Western Ave., Allston, October 21, 8:15 p.m., arrested at Alewife Brook Pkwy. on charges of possession of a class B drug, witness intimidation, threat to commit a crime, not being in possession of license, leaving the scene of property damage, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, and failure to stop for police.