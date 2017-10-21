Tickets now on sale for Somerville’s 175th ‘Birthday Soireé’

Year-end event, co-sponsored by Tufts University, to feature live entertainment, food from local restaurants, limited edition 175th Birthday brew by Aeronaut Brewing Company, and viewing of limited time Chinese art exhibit at Tufts’ Aidekman Art Gallery.

Join the City of Somerville and Tufts University on Saturday, November 11, for the finale in a series of events celebrating the 175th anniversary of Somerville’s separation from Charlestown. The “175th Birthday Soireé” will be hosted in Tufts’ Aidekman Arts Center from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on November 11, and will feature live music by local and University artists, food from local restaurants, and a cash bar in addition to samples of a special edition 175th Birthday beer by Aeronaut Brewing Company. Attendees will also have access to the Aidekman Art Gallery and its current exhibit “Chinese Myth, Folklore, and History,” featuring a 74 foot mural by artist Yuan Yunsheng.

The “Soireé,” a black tie optional event, is open to anyone 18 or older. Tickets are now available at www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175, but quantity is limited. Tickets are $20 each, and include passed appetizers and samples of the special 175th Birthday brew. (If you have questions or concerns, please email the address above for information on applying for special pricing due to financial hardship.)

Note on attire: The event is black tie optional, and business casual minimum. Come as you prefer, but feel free to use this as a chance to wear your fanciest attire or, if you prefer, come dressed in your favorite Colonial-era clothing to join the Somerville Historic Preservation Commission and Somerville High School’s Local History Club

For more information, visit www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175, email Somerville175@somervillema.gov, or contact Jackie Rossetti at 617-625-6600 ext 2614.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.