Somerville Public Library, Candlewick Press Present “Story Time with Mayor Curtatone”

Join Mayor Joe Curtatone, the Somerville Public Library, and Somerville-based Publisher Candlewick Press for an afternoon story time on Saturday, October 21. Mayor Curtatone will read Windows — a new picture book set in Somerville!

Julia Denos and E.B. Goodale, author and illustrator of Windows, will join the mayor for this very special story time to answer questions about the book.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Somerville Public Library (Children’s Room), 79 Highland Avenue

The storytime will be followed by a crafting event and a book signing. Porter Square Books will be on-site to sell copies of the Windows.

