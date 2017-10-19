Louis Remigio Family Fund

On October 8, 2017 Officer Louis Remigio of the Somerville Police Department was involved in a motorcycle accident while off duty in North Hampton, NH. Louie passed away a day later at the Portsmouth,NH Hospital. Lou left behind two young daughters who also lost their mother just 18 months ago. His brothers and sisters at the Somerville Police Department would like to help make sure that his daughter s are provided with financial support as they face this difficult and tragic time in their lives.

The Somerville Police Relief Association will be accepting donations for the daughters of our late brother Officer Louis Remigio. The Somerville Police Relief Association is a registered 501(c)(3) organization and 100% of the donations will go directly to his daughters Danielle and Alexandra.

Please make all checks payable to the Somerville Police Relief Association 220 Washington St. Somerville, MA 02143.