Compiled by City of Somerville staff

A monthly look at ways to get involved with your city: Don’t just live in Somerville, be Somerville.

Davis Square Neighborhood Meeting, 10/19

Join City planning staff, area experts, and your Davis Square neighbors as we take a deeper dive into the community-selected topics from a previous meeting and identify action steps to address the goals and needs related to each. Whether your concerns are open space, traffic, parking, accessibility, streetscape, bicycle infrastructure, housing or more, we hope you’ll join us. For more information, please contact planning@somervillema.gov.

When/where: Thursday, October 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave.

Fall ResiStat Neighborhood Meetings

There are three remaining fall ResiStat meetings on the latest city and neighborhood news. All take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. with free pizza and socializing beginning at 6:00 p.m. Coming early for pizza is a great way to talk to officials and staff one on one—or save your questions, comments, and ideas for the lively Q&A’s.

Ward 5 (Greater Magoun Square and East Ball Square areas): Wednesday, October 18, Kennedy School.

Ward 7 (West Somerville, Teele Square): Wednesday, November 1, at the West Somerville Neighborhood School.

Multilingual (Presented in Spanish with interpretation available in English, Haitian-Kreyol, and Portuguese): Thursday, November 2, at the East Somerville Community School.

Municipal Election, 11/7

Election Day is right around the corner, and with various contested races around the city, it’s important that you show up on Tuesday, November 7 and let your voice be heard. Sample ballots will be going up any day now, so stay tuned to www.somervillema.gov/vote.

Did you know that if you failed to vote in the September 19 Preliminary Election and haven’t returned this year’s census form you could be an inactive voter? To keep your voting status active – and to help avoid longer Election Day lines – return your census form to the city by emailing census@somervillema.gov or faxing it to 617-625-5643 no later than Tuesday, October 31. Blank forms can be found at www.somervillema.gov/vote by clicking on the ‘Census’ tab.

‘Villens at Work’ Scavenger Hunt

The City of Somerville has begun a Workforce Development Strategic Plan to help guide investment in the local workforce system and we need your input. The ‘Villens at Work’ scavenger hunt will help the City learn about your career goals are as well as introduce you to the many businesses, workers, and skill-building programs in the city. Complete the tasks and you’ll be entered to win a $200 gift card to a Somerville restaurant of your choice. New challenges, along with additional bonus prizes, will be released every two weeks. The scavenger hunt ends December 1. For more information, visit www.somervillema.gov/departments/programs/workforce-and-talent and click on the ‘Strategic Plan’ tab.

Retirement Board Vacant Position

The Somerville Retirement Board is currently accepting applications to fill its vacant 5th Board Member position. The Retirement Board meets once per month (and other times as needed) and reviews and makes investment management decisions while also processing all disability applications. The selected applicant will be required to complete 18 hours of educational training during the three-year term and to file an annual Statement of Financial Interest with the Commonwealth. Applicants cannot be an employee, a retiree, or official of the City of Somerville. Interested applicants should submit a statement of interest and resume to mpasquariello@somervillema.gov or to the Somerville Retirement Board, City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Ave., Somerville, MA 02145-2819, Attention Executive Director. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Affordable Housing Opportunities

Creating new affordable housing opportunities is a central component of the community’s 20-year SomerVision Plan. We know we have a long way to go, but we are pleased that 56 affordable rental units in the new Montaje building in Assembly Row will be offered to low- and moderate-income eligible households through the City’s Inclusionary Housing Program via an application and lottery process. The application is available at www.s-e-b.com/property/montaje/ as well as City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Ave. 2nd Floor, and all branches of the Somerville Public Library. Listed below are some important events and dates to keep in mind.

Multi-lingual application assistance (in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian-Kreyol; volunteers for other languages sought): Bring proof of residency or full-time employment in Somerville. Contact somerviva@somervillema.gov for more info or to volunteer.

When/where: Thursday, October 26, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 521 Assembly Row (the storefront between Chico’s and DAVIDsTEA).

Application informational session: Application details will be reviewed and your questions answered. When/Where: Thursday, October 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St.

Applications deadline: Monday, November 13, by 2:00 p.m.

Rental Unity Lottery: Units will be selected by lottery from the pool of qualifying applications. Applicants are welcome to attend the drawing.

When/where: Monday, December 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Somerville City Hall

City Newsletter

For weekly updates on city cultural and civic events, new services and programs, and more, sign up for the City e-newsletter at www.somervillema.gov/newsletter.

City Calendar

Look up city events and meetings (as well as agendas and minutes) 24/7 on the City calendar at www.somervillema.gov.