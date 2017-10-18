Our View of the Times – October 18

How often in government – be it national, local, or anything in between – do we see instances of one hand not knowing what the other is doing? Unfortunately, too often, sorry to say.

This also holds true for certain dealings between governmental bodies and civilian contractors who have been entrusted to carry out development and renovation projects while keeping the best interests of the community in mind.

The case of the “gone missing” trees of Beacon St. is a prime example of neither hand following the best interests of the other, while the city’s residents scratch their heads and wonder how this could have happened.

Without singling out individual players in this drama, it’s clear that a complete breakdown of communication between civic leaders – at both city and state levels – and the contractors in question took place in this matter.

Clearly, more oversight and input by the city was needed in this case, and better advance notification of specific construction plans should have been provided by the contracting parties involved.

Greenery in urban areas is important for the quality of life of their inhabitants. Perhaps just as important – if not more so – is a community’s sense that it is in control of its fate. And of its ability to shape its environment. And to drive its own destiny, thus achieving the quality of life that it strives for.