City mourns the loss of Officer Remigio

Family members and friends of Louis Remigio, a Somerville Police officer who lost his life in a fatal crash last Sunday, gathered to pay their respects on Thursday afternoon during calling hours at George L. Doherty Funeral Home.

Statements were given by family members and city officials, including Police Chief David Fallon and Mayor Joseph Curtatone.

The Remigio family in particular thanked everyone for their support and expressed their love and respect for Officer Remigio.

Chief Fallon emphasized what a special person Remigio was, as well as acknowledging his service as an outstanding police officer.

A Law Enforcement Walk By was conducted at 3:30 p.m.

The funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home will take place on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11:00 a.m.