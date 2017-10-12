Honk Parade 2017

On October 12, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times
timesphoto's honk parade 2017 album on Photobucket

~Photos by Bobbie Toner

On Sunday, local community groups, artists, and activists working for a variety of progressive causes — economic justice, protecting the environment, world peace, an end to racism — join the brass bands to make a spectacular parade from Davis Square to Harvard Square along Mass Avenue. Other HONK! Fest activities include a Day of Action, when bands convene to play on behalf of a cause, and roundtable discussions for participating musicians and organizers of other HONK! festivals around the country to gather and share experiences.

 
