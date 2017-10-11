Tufts University 2017 Chili Fest

On October 4, Tufts University hosted the 2017 Chili Fest with first responders from Medford and Somerville. Tufts students, members of the Tufts University Department of Public & Environmental Safety and representatives from the police and fire departments of Tufts’ host communities ate lunch together at Carmichael Dining Hall and discussed the ways everyone can work to keep the campus safe. Part of Fire Prevention Month, the Tufts Dining event is designed to educate college students in residence halls about the importance of fire safety and prevention.