Newstalk – October 11

No date has been set yet for the debate. It appears it’s a little difficult to work out scheduling between the candidates Mayor Joe Curtatone, his opponent Peyton Corbett, moderator Jon Keller and producer Joe Lynch. As soon as we hear of a date, we’ll post a notice on our website. The Somerville Media Center/SCATV is working hard to get this debate going.

Coming up later this month, on October 17, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Restaurant, candidate for Ward 1 Alderman Elio LoRusso will be having a campaign rally of sorts.

Meanwhile, on the same night over in Medford, City Councilor Adam Knight is having a get-together as well to rally his supporters for the upcoming City Council election on November 7. We over here remember Adam when he worked for the now departed Sen. Charlie Shannon.

There was a good size crowd – 80 to 100 people – at Ward 3 Alderman Bob McWatters’ rally last week at Sally O’Brien’s. He was there surrounded by many of his family and friends, and introduced by former Mayor Dorothy Kelly Gay. Liam, the owner of Sally’s, always puts out a nice spread.

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

Happy birthdays this week to the following: Big happy birthday to the matriarch of Victor’s Deli, Rosa Moccia is celebrating this week. What a nice lady, always smiling. It’s her recipes that made the deli famous. We hope that she has a great birthday. Happy birthday to Kevin Shackleford. We hope he has a great day. Happy birthday also to Mike Berry, who grew up here in Winter Hill, now in FLA and doing well. We wish him a very good birthday. Happy birthday to a good guy, well known here in the city, Steve Hardy is celebrating. We hope he has a great day for himself.

Congratulations to Cheryl Pagierani, who grew up here in Somerville. She was recently named in Billboard Magazine as one of the nation’s top Music Talent Agents. Cheryl was ranked in the top 40 under 40 Music Top Young Power Players. She works at United Talent Agency. Cheryl is the daughter of John Pagierani and Nancy Jordan, very proud parents. Cheryl is a smart lady. Anyone who knows her knows she would be successful. She currently lives in LA, CA where she works. Isn’t it nice when someone local makes it big? Who knows what music talent she will help to make it big!

Masonic Open House is coming up on Saturday, October 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., right here in Somerville. It’s one of the oldest Masonic Lodges in existence, since 1783, at 125 Highland Avenue. King Solomon’s Lodge AF & AM is still very active and very much alive and doing great. It has a huge amount of historical artifacts dating back to the 17th century, some of which will be on display for anyone to see. Come up the driveway to the rear parking lot. They will answer all the questions about Masonry that you may want to ask. Light refreshments will be served. The public is cordially invited.

Somerville Police Officer Louis Remigio will be waked on Thursday, October 12, at George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville. Calling Hours are Thursday, 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Law Enforcement Walk By will take place at 3:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. The funeral procession will commence from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Remigio’s memory to Somerville Pop Warner Program, 66 Sycamore St. Somerville, MA 02145.

The cool air is a sign that the cold and flu season is approaching, which means it’s time for the annual flu vaccine clinics offered by the City of Somerville Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The clinics offer free flu vaccines for Somerville residents ages four and older (children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). They will be held at various times and locations in the community until the city’s supply of vaccine is exhausted. Due to limited supply and availability of nurses, vaccines will be offered during official flu clinic hours only. Clinics will be held as follows until the supply of vaccines is exhausted: Thursday, October 12, Cross St. Center, 165 Broadway, 3:30 – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 15, Presbyterian Church, 212 School St., 11am – 1:00 p.m.; Thursday, October 19, City Hall, 93 Highland Ave., 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, October 26, Holland Street Senior Center, Council on Aging, 167 Holland St., City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Ave., 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 2, Cross Street Center, 165 Broadway, 3:30 – 6:00 p.m.; Tuesday, November 7, East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St., 7:00 – 9:00 a.m., 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 9, Cross Street Center, 165 Broadway, 3:30 – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, November 12, St. Anthony’s Church, 12 Properzi Way, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 16, City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Ave., 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. While there is no charge for vaccinations, attendees are asked to bring an insurance card if available (including Medicare cards). Please note that the mist formulation of the vaccine is no longer recommended by the CDC and will not be available. Call 617-625-6600 x4320 to find out if there will be flu shots available for all clinics.

The MA Department of Health and Human Services Autism Waiver Program will be holding an Open Application period from October 17 through October 31 for families with children under the age of 9 diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The program provides one-to-one interventions and related support services for up to three years. Visit http://www.mass.gov/eohhs/provider/licensing/programs/autism-waiver/ to learn more and to obtain an application.

The Ward 4 Resistat meeting takes place on Tuesday, October 17, 6:10 p.m. at Somerville Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave. ResiStat meetings are your chance to get updates on major projects in the City, find out what’s going on in your neighborhood, meet and chat with your neighbors and elected officials, and enjoy refreshments. Each meeting goes from 6:10 to 8:30 p.m. and we serve pizza and other refreshments starting at 6:00 p.m.

We still insist that the Winter Hill Yacht Club needs to clean house of those that have criminal records. Triple and double worth repeating: notify ourState Senator Pat Jehlen and both State Representatives Denise Provost and Christine Barber to look into the lease of the Winter Hill Yacht Club for Criminals. We hear that the club is not at all comfortable with the publicity regarding allowing convicted felons as members. Again, we can’t understand why the club who rents from the state that beautiful piece of land – which has a huge fence around it, not to mention a gate to keep out residents – can still occupy the premises. We understood that the lease with DCR states no criminals can be members, or is that the club rules? We get confused sometimes. We also understood that over 90% of the membership doesn’t even live here in the city and we know that many from the city have applied but must wait their turn. Maybe they don’t have a criminal record, might that be a reason that the club won’t open its membership? Just saying. There needs to be an investigation of their membership list and their applications. We raised this question before and we will keep raising it until the club cleans up its act. Don’t forget, some of us here used to be “Life Members” until the E board changed the rules. It seems like they always want to change the rules when it suits them. We think it would be good to see DCR revoke the lease and make it a public boat landing for the residents of our city. We’re for opening up the facility for public use by the residents of Somerville.