Annual Somerville Homeless Coalition Road Race Detours

Race Sat., 10/7 @ 9 a.m.; Brief Delays/Detours Near Davis Sq. Beginning at 9 a.m., the annual road race benefitting the Somerville Homeless Coalition will be held in and around the Davis Sq. area. Very short delays may occur in the areas of Holland St., Broadway in Teele Sq., North St., and Powderhouse Blvd., Broadway in Ball Sq., and Cedar St. MBTA buses will be temporarily rerouted, and signage will be placed at affected bus stops with information on temporary bus stop locations. For full rerouting details, visit www.mbta.com.

The entire race is expected to be complete by approximately 9:45 a.m., and any closures or delays are expected to be very brief.

If you have questions or concerns about the race route, please contact Kathryn Benjamin at the Homeless Coalition at 617-623-6111.