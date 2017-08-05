What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Check out some of the latest Somerville Neighborhood News headlines:

Somerville Neighborhood News is a production of Somerville ​Media Center, made by professional journalists, volunteers and staff. The news ​department ​delivers lively, informative ​and engagement news segments focusing on the events, issues and information impacting Somerville residents.

SNN did a profile on the Freedom Connexion School in East Somerville. Freedom Connexion is a six-week literacy program aimed to reduce summer learning loss for kids from the the first grade to middle school. SNN looks into sustainable fashion design in Davis Square. Two Somerville-based designers, Natalie Busby and Lena Gorczyca of What’s Nü, discuss their attempts to raise awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly textiles through their products.

Lastly SNN went into one of Union Square’s restaurant gems in a new segment called “Summer Eats in Somerville.” On this episode of “Summer Eats in Somerville,” Temi speaks to Cantina La Mexicana co-owner Robert Rendon about his family’s restaurant, which has been serving authentic Mexican food in Union Square since 1995.

All these stories and more from your source for local independent news, Somerville Neighborhood News. You can watch SNN Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. on SCATV Ch.3 or stream the videos from our website at: www.somervilleneighborhoodnews.org ​.​