Somerville Sunsetters singing through the summer

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

The Somerville Sunsetters, pictured here, visited Lincoln Park Playground on Thursday, July 17. Led by Somerville Youth Arts Coordinator, Jimmy Del Ponte, the singing group has eight more performances scheduled for their 2017 season: Thursday, August 3, at 49 Russell Rd.; Monday, August 7, at 57 Bay State Ave.; Tuesday, August 8, at Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave.; Wednesday, August 9, at Capen Court; Thursday, August 10, at 130 Ten Hills Rd.; Monday, August 14, at 10 Henderson St.; Tuesday, August 15, at 20 Kensington Ave.; and Wednesday, August 16 at 50 Hudson St.